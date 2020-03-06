Cytosorbents (CTSO) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cytosorbents (CTSO), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.0% and a 34.3% success rate.

Cytosorbents has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

The company has a one-year high of $8.34 and a one-year low of $3.49. Currently, Cytosorbents has an average volume of 366.5K.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the research and development of blood purification technology for the reduction of deadly uncontrolled inflammation in hospitalized patients. Its product include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

