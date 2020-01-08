Cytosorbents (CTSO) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Cytosorbents (CTSO), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.81, close to its 52-week low of $3.49.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 39.9% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Cytosorbents has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Based on Cytosorbents’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.89 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.4 million.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the research and development of blood purification technology for the reduction of deadly uncontrolled inflammation in hospitalized patients. Its product include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.