Cytosorbents (CTSO) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva reiterated a Buy rating on Cytosorbents (CTSO) today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.59, close to its 52-week high of $11.24.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 37.7% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Cytosorbents has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.67, a 41.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cytosorbents’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.71 million and GAAP net loss of $3.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.19 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.88 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the research and development of blood purification technology for the reduction of deadly uncontrolled inflammation in hospitalized patients. Its product include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Read More on CTSO: