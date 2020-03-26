Cytosorbents (CTSO) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Cytosorbents (CTSO), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.96.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.8% and a 29.4% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytosorbents with a $12.50 average price target.

Based on Cytosorbents’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.43 million and GAAP net loss of $3.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.08 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.4 million.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the research and development of blood purification technology for the reduction of deadly uncontrolled inflammation in hospitalized patients. Its product include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

