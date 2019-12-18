CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.36, close to its 52-week low of $5.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -2.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Fate Therapeutics, and Arcus Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CytomX Therapeutics with a $13.17 average price target.

Based on CytomX Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.43 million.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs.