CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 39.6% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, a 76.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.44 and a one-year low of $6.25. Currently, CytomX Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.02M.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.