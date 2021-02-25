CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein assigned a Buy rating to CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 42.9% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CytomX Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

CytomX Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $497M and has a P/E ratio of -7.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.80.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.