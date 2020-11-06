CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.0% and a 70.3% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50, a 62.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on CytomX Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.61 million and GAAP net loss of $15.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.01 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.96 million.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.