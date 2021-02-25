CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.5% and a 65.0% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, implying a 74.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.44 and a one-year low of $3.60. Currently, CytomX Therapeutics has an average volume of 891.4K.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.