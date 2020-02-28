CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 40.6% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Emergent Biosolutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CytomX Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.67, representing a 122.6% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on CytomX Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $23.7 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $32.23 million.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs.