Cytokinetics (CYTK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Mizuho Securities gave Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Chad Messer downgraded Cytokinetics to Buy today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 47.2% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytokinetics with a $39.71 average price target, representing a 127.6% upside. In a report issued on September 23, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Based on Cytokinetics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.59 million and GAAP net loss of $40.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $32.11 million.

Cytokinetics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS). The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.