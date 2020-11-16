Cytokinetics (CYTK) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating to Cytokinetics (CYTK) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 47.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Cytokinetics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.33, representing an 84.8% upside. In a report issued on November 5, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $30.14 and a one-year low of $8.00. Currently, Cytokinetics has an average volume of 1.57M.

Cytokinetics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS). The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.