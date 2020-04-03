CytoDyn (CYDY) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CytoDyn (CYDY) and a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 35.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CytoDyn is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a one-year high of $3.50 and a one-year low of $0.27. Currently, CytoDyn has an average volume of 5.07M.

CytoDyn, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and PCa test. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

