CytoDyn (CYDY) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on CytoDyn (CYDY), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 44.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CytoDyn is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Based on CytoDyn’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $35.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.57 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

CytoDyn, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and PCa test. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

