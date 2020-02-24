CyrusOne (CONE) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein maintained a Hold rating on CyrusOne (CONE) on February 19 and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 78.0% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Coresite Realty, Digital Realty, and QTS Realty.

CyrusOne has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.54, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

Based on CyrusOne’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $52.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $106 million.

CyrusOne, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, and development of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. It provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure for different customers.