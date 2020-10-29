CyrusOne (CONE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Jefferies gave CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on CyrusOne yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 58.1% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Cogent Comms, and GDS Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CyrusOne is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.40, which is a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

CyrusOne’s market cap is currently $8.38B and has a P/E ratio of 464.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.75.

CyrusOne, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers. The company was founded on July 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.