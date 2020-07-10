CyrusOne (CONE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Raymond James gave CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Eric Luebchow maintained a Buy rating on CyrusOne yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.84, close to its 52-week high of $79.73.

Luebchow has an average return of 17.7% when recommending CyrusOne.

According to TipRanks.com, Luebchow is ranked #2116 out of 6762 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CyrusOne is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.50.

The company has a one-year high of $79.73 and a one-year low of $43.72. Currently, CyrusOne has an average volume of 1.3M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CONE in relation to earlier this year.

CyrusOne, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers. The company was founded on July 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.