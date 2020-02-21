CyrusOne (CONE) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Guggenheim and Wells Fargo gave CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on CyrusOne today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.33.

Louthan has an average return of 12.3% when recommending CyrusOne.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is ranked #1061 out of 5994 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CyrusOne is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.91, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on February 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $79.73 and a one-year low of $48.94. Currently, CyrusOne has an average volume of 1.29M.

CyrusOne, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, and development of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. It provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure for different customers.