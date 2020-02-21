CyrusOne (CONE) Gets a Buy Rating from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst Gregory J Miller maintained a Buy rating on CyrusOne (CONE) today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.49.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CyrusOne is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.54, implying a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

CyrusOne’s market cap is currently $7.74B and has a P/E ratio of 174.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.22.

CyrusOne, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, and development of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. It provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure for different customers.