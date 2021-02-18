CyrusOne (CONE) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on CyrusOne (CONE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 56.6% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Verizon.

CyrusOne has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.00.

The company has a one-year high of $86.77 and a one-year low of $43.72. Currently, CyrusOne has an average volume of 857K.

CyrusOne, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers. The company was founded on July 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.