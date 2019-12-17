CyrusOne (CONE) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained a Buy rating on CyrusOne (CONE) today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 70.1% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Crown Castle, CenturyLink, and Intelsat SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CyrusOne is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.63, representing a 19.1% upside. In a report issued on December 3, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $79.73 and a one-year low of $48.94. Currently, CyrusOne has an average volume of 1.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CONE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CyrusOne, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, and development of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. It provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure for different customers.