CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.3% and a 42.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CymaBay Therapeutics with a $7.80 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CymaBay Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $13.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.08 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing and providing access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products include MBX-8025 and Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 aims to treat lipid and liver diseases while Arhalofenate intends to reduce gout flares and serum uric acid. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Read More on CBAY: