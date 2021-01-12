CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) on January 8 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 57.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CymaBay Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.13, implying an 85.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, LifeSci Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

CymaBay Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $451.2M and has a P/E ratio of -6.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.82.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing and providing access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products include MBX-8025 and Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 aims to treat lipid and liver diseases while Arhalofenate intends to reduce gout flares and serum uric acid. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.