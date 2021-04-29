Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) received a Buy rating and a $17.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.11.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 49.0% and a 52.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals with a $17.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.42 and a one-year low of $3.12. Currently, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 650.6K.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop innovative, targeted medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a diversified biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates. Its products include CYC065, seliciclib, and sapacitabine. The company was founded by Ronald J. Berenson, David Philip Lane, and David Glover on August 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.