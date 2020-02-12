CyberArk Software (CYBR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on CyberArk Software (CYBR), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 66.4% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Varonis Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CyberArk Software is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $137.13, a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $148.74 and a one-year low of $85.91. Currently, CyberArk Software has an average volume of 564.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Israel; United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Other.