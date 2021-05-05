CyberArk Software (CYBR) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron assigned a Buy rating to CyberArk Software (CYBR) today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 70.0% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CyberArk Software is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $185.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CyberArk Software’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $145 million and net profit of $12.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $130 million and had a net profit of $20.74 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Israel; United Kingdom; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Other. Its products include core privileged access security, application identity and endpoint privilege manager, and Conjur. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon N. Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.