CVS Health (CVS) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Howard Kim- February 13, 2020, 9:16 AM EDT

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained a Hold rating on CVS Health (CVS) today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.75, close to its 52-week high of $77.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 57.4% success rate. Coldwell covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Quest Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CVS Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $86.89, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

CVS Health’s market cap is currently $95.95B and has a P/E ratio of 14.48. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.53.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates trough the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits and Corporate. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions.

