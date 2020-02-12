CVS Health (CVS) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Michael Wiederhorn from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on CVS Health (CVS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.85, close to its 52-week high of $77.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiederhorn is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 71.9% success rate. Wiederhorn covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as The Ensign Group, Addus Homecare, and UnitedHealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CVS Health with a $87.71 average price target.

Based on CVS Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.81 billion and net profit of $1.53 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $54.42 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $419 million.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates trough the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits and Corporate. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions.