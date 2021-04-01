CVS Health (CVS) Gets a Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

In a report released today, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial reiterated a Buy rating on CVS Health (CVS). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.23, close to its 52-week high of $77.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 71.5% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hims & Hers Health, Alphabet Class A, and Microsoft.

CVS Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.11, representing a 17.3% upside. In a report issued on March 22, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $90.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CVS Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69.55 billion and net profit of $973 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.89 billion and had a net profit of $1.75 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CVS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Headquartered in Rhode Island and founded in 1963, CVS Health Corp. is a healthcare company in the U.S. that owns CVS Pharmacy, a retail pharmacy chain; CVS Caremark, a pharmacy benefits manager; Aetna, a health insurance provider, among many other brands.

Read More on CVS: