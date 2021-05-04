CVS Health (CVS) Gets a Buy Rating from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Cherny reiterated a Buy rating on CVS Health (CVS) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $80.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Cherny is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 62.4% success rate. Cherny covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CVS Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CVS Health’s market cap is currently $102B and has a P/E ratio of 14.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CVS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Headquartered in Rhode Island and founded in 1963, CVS Health Corp. is a healthcare company in the U.S. that owns CVS Pharmacy, a retail pharmacy chain; CVS Caremark, a pharmacy benefits manager; Aetna, a health insurance provider, among many other brands.

Read More on CVS: