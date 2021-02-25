CVR Energy (CVI) Receives a Hold from Scotiabank

In a report released yesterday, Scotia Capital from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on CVR Energy (CVI), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.21.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CVR Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $23.80, a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Credit Suisse also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $23.00 price target.

CVR Energy, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

