CVR Energy (CVI) Got Some Bad News

In a report released today, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse downgraded CVR Energy (CVI) to Sell, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.16, close to its 52-week low of $13.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -39.3% and a 14.3% success rate. Gupta covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Marathon Petroleum, and Canadian Natural.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for CVR Energy with a $15.33 average price target, implying a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $55.53 and a one-year low of $13.90. Currently, CVR Energy has an average volume of 874.9K.

CVR Energy, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.