CVR Energy (CVI) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Hold rating on CVR Energy (CVI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CVR Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $24.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CVR Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.12 billion and GAAP net loss of $68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.57 billion and had a net profit of $44 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CVR Energy, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Read More on CVI: