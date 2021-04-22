Cvb Financial (CVBF) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Cvb Financial (CVBF) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.1% and a 91.1% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Cvb Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Cvb Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $119 million and net profit of $50.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $119 million and had a net profit of $51.28 million.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking activities, including the acceptance of deposits and the lending and investing of money. The firm also offers trust and investment related services to customers. It operates through the Business Centers and Dairy and Livestock and Agribusiness. The Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers segment consists of loans, deposits, and fee generating products and services that the bank offers to its clients and prospects. The company was founded by George Borba on April 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Ontario, CA.