CV Sciences (CVSI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on CV Sciences (CVSI), with a price target of $0.95. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 63.6% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CV Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.70.

The company has a one-year high of $1.27 and a one-year low of $0.25. Currently, CV Sciences has an average volume of 1.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CVSI in relation to earlier this year.

CV Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical segments. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. The company was founded by H. J. Cole, Michael J. Mona, Jr. and Michael J. Mona III on December 9, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.