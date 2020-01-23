Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Steve Moss from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Customers Bancorp (CUBI), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 54.6% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Customers Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.67.

Customers Bancorp’s market cap is currently $711M and has a P/E ratio of 13.04. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.88.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile.