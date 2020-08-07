Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cushman & Wakefield is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a one-year high of $20.80 and a one-year low of $6.84. Currently, Cushman & Wakefield has an average volume of 887K.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The Europe, the Middle East and Africa segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.