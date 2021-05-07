Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.09, equals to its 52-week high of $18.09.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 68.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cushman & Wakefield is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.63, a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.09 and a one-year low of $8.51. Currently, Cushman & Wakefield has an average volume of 761.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CWK in relation to earlier this year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The Europe, the Middle East and Africa segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.