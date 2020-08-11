Curo Group Holdings (CURO) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst John Hecht maintained a Buy rating on Curo Group Holdings (CURO) on August 4 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 69.2% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Investment Corp, Regional Management, and Synchrony Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Curo Group Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00, representing a 94.8% upside. In a report issued on August 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Curo Group Holdings’ market cap is currently $317.7M and has a P/E ratio of 2.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.11.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The United Kingdom segment covers the Wage Day Advance business. It also offers an omni-channel customer acquisition, onboarding, and servicing platform under the Curo Platform brand. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight on February 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.