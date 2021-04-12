Curo Group Holdings (CURO) Receives a Buy from Jefferies

Jefferies analyst John Hecht maintained a Buy rating on Curo Group Holdings (CURO) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Consumer Portfolio Services, and Apollo Investment Corp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Curo Group Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.67.

Based on Curo Group Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $176 million and net profit of $4.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $271 million and had a net profit of $30.22 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CURO in relation to earlier this year.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The United Kingdom segment covers the Wage Day Advance business. It also offers an omni-channel customer acquisition, onboarding, and servicing platform under the Curo Platform brand. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight on February 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.