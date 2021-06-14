Curis (CRIS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Curis (CRIS), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.01.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.4% and a 54.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Curis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.25, which is a 140.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Curis’ market cap is currently $733.2M and has a P/E ratio of -16.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.49.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Curis, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170, and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints. The company was founded on February 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.