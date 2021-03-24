Curis (CRIS) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

Curis (CRIS) received a Buy rating and a $19.00 price target from B.Riley Financial analyst Justin Walsh today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.6% and a 25.0% success rate. Walsh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Precigen, and Geron.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Curis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.67, a 52.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Curis’ market cap is currently $1.17B and has a P/E ratio of -19.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.60.

Curis, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170, and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints. The company was founded on February 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.