CuriosityStream (CURI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on CuriosityStream (CURI), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 69.5% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and Mercadolibre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CuriosityStream with a $14.00 average price target, implying a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Software Acquisition Group Inc is a blank check company.