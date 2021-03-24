CuriosityStream (CURI) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to CuriosityStream (CURI), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 66.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CuriosityStream with a $21.40 average price target, implying a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Barrington also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.00 and a one-year low of $7.44. Currently, CuriosityStream has an average volume of 1.38M.

