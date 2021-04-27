CuriosityStream (CURI) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on CuriosityStream (CURI), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 46.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

CuriosityStream has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.00 and a one-year low of $7.44. Currently, CuriosityStream has an average volume of 1.29M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Software Acquisition Group Inc is a blank check company.

Read More on CURI: