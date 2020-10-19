CuriosityStream (CURI) Has a New Rating from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Zachary Silver initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CuriosityStream (CURI) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.0% and a 37.5% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Nexstar Media Group, and Sirius XM Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CuriosityStream is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

