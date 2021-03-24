CuriosityStream (CURI) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Scott Devitt from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on CuriosityStream (CURI), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 70.3% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CuriosityStream is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a one-year high of $24.00 and a one-year low of $7.44. Currently, CuriosityStream has an average volume of 1.38M.

