CureVac (CVAC) Receives a Buy from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Zhiqiang Shu maintained a Buy rating on CureVac (CVAC) on October 26. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.68, equals to its 52-week high of $85.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 90.0% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Seattle Genetics, Morphosys Ag, and BioNTech SE.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CureVac with a $68.08 average price target.

CureVac BV a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid that has the potential to improve the lives of people. The company’s product portfolio includes clinical and preclinical candidates across multiple disease indications in oncology, prophylactic vaccines and protein therapy. Its clinical programs are CV8102, which it is evaluating in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of four types of solid tumors, and CV7202, which it is investigating in a Phase 1 clinical trial for potential vaccination against rabies. It is also rapidly advancing its mRNA vaccine program against coronavirus SARS- CoV-2), for which the company initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial.