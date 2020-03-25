Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Matt McGinley from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.85, close to its 52-week low of $2.54.

Curaleaf Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.81, implying a 178.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

Based on Curaleaf Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $61.82 million and GAAP net loss of $6.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.37 million and had a GAAP net loss of $33.67 million.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a life science company, which engages in owning and managing licensed cannabis businesses which cultivate, process and/or dispense cannabis and cannabis derived products. It operates through Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how, and back office administration, intellectual property licensing,real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensee. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

