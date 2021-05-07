Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Canaccord Genuity gave Curaleaf Holdings (Other OTC: CURLF) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from MKM Partners. Analyst William Kirk reiterated a Buy rating on Curaleaf Holdings today and set a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.0% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, United Natural Foods, and Constellation Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Curaleaf Holdings with a $23.48 average price target, a 53.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $19.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $18.38 and a one-year low of $4.20. Currently, Curaleaf Holdings has an average volume of 1.16M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CURLF in relation to earlier this year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a life science company, which engages in owning and managing licensed cannabis businesses which cultivate, process and/or dispense cannabis and cannabis derived products. It operates through Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how, and back office administration, intellectual property licensing,real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensee. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.